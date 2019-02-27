News
Freezing Drizzle Affecting Roads Across Oklahoma
Wednesday, February 27th 2019, 4:59 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Freezing drizzle is affecting roadways across Oklahoma, Wednesday morning.
There are slick roads, specifically in the Northwestern part of the state.
Oklahoma City is seeing some slick bridges and overpasses.
Multiple accidents have been reported on Interstate 40 and Interstate 240.
Temperatures are expected to fall and freezing rain will continue throughout the day. News 9 will monitor road conditions as precipitation continues.
