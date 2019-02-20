Plans For Retail Development Presented To OKC City Leaders
Oklahoma City, OK - News 9 is seeing the latest plans for a new major mixed-use development that would be built in a neighborhood, known as 50 Penn. West.
“Penn Central” would go up on 15 acres at the southwest corner of Pennsylvania and Northwest Expressway near Penn Square Mall if approved.
For years, Tulsa Developer Ryan McNeil and investors have been buying 20 homes and buildings in the neighborhood to make way for the project.
“We think that there is an opportunity to promote what is lacking in the market, and that's a wellness theme that's going to influence the retail,” says McNeil, who hopes for first to market retailers with the project.
The renderings presented to city planners this month show the potential for retail, restaurants, a movie theater, hotel and luxury apartments.
Two parking garages that bookend the space will be designed to filter cars away, and create a walkable area, including a public square.
McNeil has met with neighbors to address their concerns, including potential traffic issues.
“This area has kind of been forgotten, so I see nothing wrong with it,” says Wanda Wards, who lives less than a block from where Penn Central will go.
McNeil is hopes city council can approve the project by the end April.