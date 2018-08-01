Retail Project To Transform NW OKC Neighborhood - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Retail Project To Transform NW OKC Neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A massive retail and residential project promises to transform the 50 Penn West neighborhood in NW OKC.

Tulsa developer Ryan McNeill hopes to apply to rezone five acres of property southwest of the Penn. and NW Expressway intersection in the next three months.

His plans call for retail, residential and office space in the area where two office complexes and nine houses currently stand.

McNeill closed on all the properties in 2016.

“I wouldn’t call it a blank canvas, but its close,” said McNeill about his plans moving forward.

The developer said he toured the country and hopes to bring aspects from the Avalon development in Alpharetta, GA. back to OKC.

The outdoor mall features buildings four to five stories high, and a courtyard area for events.

“It brings elements that are increasingly relevant to a younger generation, just a community connectedness,” said McNeill, who also said it’s way too early to discuss tenants.

