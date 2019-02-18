The league will feature 12 teams from across the continent with games scheduled to begin in January 2020. This is the NBA's first collaboration to operate a league outside of North America. FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said in a statement the partnership is a "natural extension of what we have done through the joint initiative that is Basketball Without Borders (BWB), which helps find, develop and nurture young talented players all around the world, including in Africa. The Basketball Africa League will enable us to build on the solid foundation laid by FIBA Africa and relaunch the continent's club competition to offer the ultimate platform for the very best clubs and players."