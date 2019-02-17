News
Helmet Cam Video Shows Rescue Attempt NW Oklahoma City Fire
Oklahoma City, OK - OKC Fire is giving the public a first-hand look at what firefighters saw as they worked to pull a woman from a burning building on Friday.
Firefighters released helmet cam video taken during a rescue near May and Hefner. Through smoke and flames, firefighters used ladders to access the second story but despite their efforts, Coyett Morgan later died at a local hospital. Her husband was injured.
We're told a couple of firefighters were injured while two others were hurt after falling from a ladder while pulling Morgan from the house.