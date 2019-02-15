News
Woman Dies From Injuries Suffered In NW Oklahoma City Fire
Friday, February 15th 2019, 4:58 AM CST
A 65-year-old woman has died from injuries in a Friday morning house fire on Oklahoma City's northwest side, a fire department spokeswoman has confirmed.
Coyett Morgan died after the fire at her home in the 3000 block of Quail Court, near Hefner Road and May Avenue. One other person is hospitalized with injuries, and four firefighters were hurt battling the blaze, authorities confirmed.
Those rescuers were reportedly injured when they fell off a ladder while pulling the female victim out of a second story window. Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital while the other two were treated at the scene. The injuries ranged from burns to possible rib injury to shoulder injury.