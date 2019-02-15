Tulsa Humane Society Caring For 19 Dogs, 1 Pig In Animal Cruelty Investigation
TULSA, Oklahoma - While the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office completes an animal cruelty investigation, the animals confiscated from a home near Skiatook Thursday are being cared for.
Once the investigation is complete, it will be up to the district attorney to determine if charges will be filed against the woman who lives on the property.
Nearly 30 horses, along with dogs and a pig were confiscated.
Ten puppies, plus nine other dogs, are staying at the Humane Society of Tulsa emergency shelter.
"I'm just really glad that we could help,” Executive Director Ashley Villines said.
She said the mother of the litter of puppies is the only adult dog that does not have a tick disease. Veterinary Technician Dan Canfield said it's clear some of the dogs have flea dermatitis. The Humane Society is giving every animal a full exam.
"We go through and do a full exam on their teeth, ears, eyes, vaccines that are required," Canfield said.
But the problems aren't all medical. The Humane Society says the dogs have behavioral issues, too.
"They've been fed well, but they're not getting enough attention, they don't get enough handling," Canfield said.
Villines says the dogs are nervous and scared. She said it could be a while before the dogs are ready for adoption, if ever. Villines said the owner, who was not arrested and does not face any charges right now, could bond out the animals.
"If she doesn't end up bonding them out, then we'll be able to make some decisions as to who's adoptable and who's not," Villines said.
The Humane Society is also taking care of a 600-pound pig, which they need help feeding.
"Even just commercial pig food would be fantastic," she said.
The 28 horses taken from the property, including one with a gash on its leg, are now being cared for by a rescue non-profit near Oklahoma City.
The Humane Society of Tulsa said it could use help with pig food and fleece blankets. If you’d like to make a donation click here.
Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue said it is already caring for 140 horses and could benefit from donations as well. Click here to donate to the non-profit.