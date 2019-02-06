Sports 1
Report: Bob Stoops To Be Named Dallas XFL Head Coach, GM
Wednesday, February 6th 2019, 2:30 PM CST
Could Bob Stoops be returning to the sideline? According to Pro Football Talk, it's about to happen.
Pro Football Talk reporter Mike Florio writes that the former University of Oklahoma football coach will be named the head coach and general manager of the new XFL football franchise in Dallas.
Stoops is the winningest coach in Sooners history with a record of 190-48. He led Oklahoma to a national title in 2000.
The announcement is expected to happen at 1 p.m. Thursday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
According to a press release, the new Dallas XFL head coach will be joined by XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck and Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams.