"Today, as I present my first budget, I ask you to join me in reimagining. Today, as we consider the state of our state, Oklahomans are presented with revenue growth of potentially $600 million, a 3.6 percent unemployment rate, rising wages and a spirit of optimism," Stitt said. "The government does not create wealth, only the private sector can. In my administration, every policy decision will promote a healthy economy."