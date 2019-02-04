What Oklahoman's Can Expect From Gov. Stitt's State Of The State Address
OKLAHOMA CITY - Governor Kevin Stitt will talk to Oklahomans in his first State of the State address Monday.
Stitt is expected to cover a wide range of topics and outline his budget.
Oklahomans can expect the Governor to touch on his main promises for criminal justice reform, education funding and government accountability.
Since taking office, Stitt has moved quickly - issuing executive orders and creating government positions with the goal of reducing government and keeping departments accountable.
On education, Stitt's proposal for Oklahoma's schools will come on the heels of a request from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister who asked for $440 million more for classrooms as well as the threat of another walkout from teachers.
He is expected to double down on his promise for criminal justice reform. It wasn't a major piece of his campaign and his answers to questions on incarceration led to several gaffs before the election, but he's said recently he's committed to continuing work to turn Oklahoma's criminal justice system around.
Stitt could also introduce something entirely new or shift his focus somewhere else, but we will have to wait for the speech to know.