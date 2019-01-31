Community Comes Together To Help Del City Band Teacher After Thieves Steal Equipment
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Nearly a month ago, thieves cut their way through the back of Del Crest Middle School in Del City and tunneled their way into the band office. They stole tens of thousands of dollars of band equipment and instruments.
More than $20,000 of the stolen equipment belonged to Del Crest Band Director Sean Johnson.
This week, an anonymous local trust fund gave Mr. Johnson $10,000 toward new instruments.
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Educators Credit Union surprised Johnson with the $10,000 check.
Also, a GoFundMe page, started by the parent of a band student, so far has raised another $1,200.
“All of this community support, I want to say how much I appreciate it. How much thanks I want to give, and it’s beyond words,” said Johnson.
State Representative Andy Fugate, the Del City Rotary Club, and others have also been instrumental in helping bring in donations.