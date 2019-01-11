More Than $20K In Band Equipment Stolen From Del City Middle School
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Del City police hope surveillance video helps nab as many as three burglars, who used a cutting instrument to tear into the back of Del Crest Middle School early January 4.
The thieves got into the school’s band room and stole tens of thousands of dollars of musical instruments.
“Some of those pieces of equipment are fairly expensive. I mean, we have an alto saxophone valued at$3,500,” said Del City Police Captain Bradley Rule.
More than $20,000 of those music instruments were the personal property of Del Crest Band Director Sean Johnson.
Kori Scarberry’s mother started a GoFundMe page for Mr. Johnson two days ago.
“He cares a lot for us, and he does so much for us. And it’s just really sad, and it makes me sad. And you can hear it in his voice when he talks about it. He’s just heartbroken about it,” she said.
News 9 reached out to Mid Del Schools Friday afternoon, and has not heard back.