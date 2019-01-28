Officials Release Victims' Names In Fatal NW OKC Apartment Fire
Officials have released the names of four people killed over the weekend in a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment fire.
Early Sunday, the fire was at Quail Ridge Apartments, and claimed the lives of three Guthrie Public School Students and their Aunt. This is the second apartment fire that has killed students from Guthrie Public Schools this school year.
"My heart just sunk this morning when I finally heard that children had been involved and that they had died," said resident, Sue Rae.
The GPS community held an open house Sunday afternoon, at Charter Oaks Elementary with a moment of silence for those lost.
The youngest victims were Charter Oaks Elementary Pre-school student, Paisley Evans and first grader, Bentley Evans.
Guthrie Upper Elementary 6th grader, Carson Nyte and the child's aunt, Melissa Evans were also among those who died.
Evans' boyfriend made it out of the fire, jumping off the balcony and suffered second degree burns.
Firefighters say this incident marks the first fire deaths of the year in OKC
The last time was just last month, a fire at Woodpark Apartments in Guthrie, killing 14-year-old Guthrie Junior High Student, Saul Bernal.