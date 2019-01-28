News
Police Investigate After Man Was Found Dead In SW OKC
A man was found dead Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.
About 11:15 a.m., Cesar Lopez, 33, of Oklahoma City, was found dead inside a residence in the 500 block of SW 68th Street.
Police said Lopez suffered injuries "consistent with homicide."
Investigators think at least two people were at the residence when Lopez was involved in the deadly altercation.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 4058-297-1200.