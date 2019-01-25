Mother Expects Long Road To Recovery For Young Daughter After Alleged DUI Crash
A little girl is on the mend after suffering bone-crushing injuries. Her mother says their focused on her long road to recovery.
Missy Shilling and her husband Drew Schmidt were at home when her daughters' grandmother came knocking.
“They told me Samantha was bad off, it was bad. And so, I was freaking out, thinking ‘Am I going to have to plan a funeral?’” said Shilling.
Shilling says she was told her two girls had been in a pickup with their father Jonathan Posey, when he crashed after picking one of them up from school.
“I did ask him point blank, ‘Were you drunk?’ Because he did have a history of alcoholism. He said no,” said Shilling.
One of her daughter's was treated for minor injuries. But other daughter, 4-year-old Samantha Posey or Sammie Sunflower as she likes to be called, was flown to OU Children's, three hours away from home.
“We could not get here fast enough. It was god awful long,” said Samantha’s stepfather Drew Schmidt.
“He said she’s going to live and that’s what we were holding onto the whole way. She’s going to live, but she’s rough,” said Shilling.
Schmidt says they weren't prepared for what that saw.
“She has broken her eye sockets, her noise, from here to here is pushed in a half inch,” said Schmidt.
Shilling says right now, she's not harboring any hard feelings toward her ex because she needs to focus on her daughter's recovery.
But she says if she finds out he was intoxicated, making it his 6th DUI, “Hell will have no fury like mine. There will be hell to pay.”
Samantha's family is asking for hand drawn pictures of sunflowers or mermaids to hang in her hospital room. Click here if you would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe page “Stand with Sammie Sunflower.”