Elk City Man Arrested Accused Of Child Endangerment, DUI
ELK CITY, Oklahoma - An Elk City man was arrested on accusations of child endangerment and driving under the influence, Wednesday.
According to officials, troopers were called to a one vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m. on the outskirts of Elk City.
Officials said 30-year-old Jonathan Lee Posey was reportedly intoxicated and got into a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the Merritt School while picking up his 5-year-old.
Posey also had his 4-year-old in the vehicle.
According to authorities, Posey didn't get far from the school before crashing his vehicle.
Posey and his 5-year-old were transported to a local hospital, while his 4-year-old was flown to OU Medical Center, police said.
Officials said Posey was booked into the Beckham County jail on two counts of child endangerment, DUI and DUI causing great bodily injury.
Posey has five previous DUI's, police said.
Anyone with information on Posey's whereabouts today or his conduct at the school is asked to call Troop H Headquarters in Clinton at 580-323-2424.