OKC City Manager Will Lead Nationwide Search For New Police Chief
Oklahoma City, OK - The OKC city manager, who has been on the job for just three weeks, will lead the search and hire a new police chief.
News 9 spoke to Craig Freeman Thursday morning at City Hall. He said the search will really get going in a couple weeks.
“Our plan right now is that we will do a national search. I want to make sure it’s clear that it's not detracting at all from any of the potential internal candidates we have. We have great men and women in the police department who provide leadership for us every day,” said Freeman.
Freeman is OKC’s former finance director and admits he’s never made a hire of this scale before.
He says City Hall is full of staff who have and will play a role in the search for a new police chief.