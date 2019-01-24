"Bill Citty is one of the most honorable, kind, and caring persons I have ever met. He is a visionary who has done countless things for the good of the city that unfortunately no one will ever know, because he will never mention it was he who did them. He is a gifted communicator and leader, and he has always done what was best for the city. His work for criminal justice reform and efforts to stop domestic abuse are unparalleled in this city. He is a great father, husband, and friend to many, and I firmly believe that the best is yet to come for him because he has many more chapters to write in what has been an incredible career. Bill Citty, thank you for your service."