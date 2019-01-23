State Lawmaker Accused Of Owing Thousands In Child Support
CHANDLER, Oklahoma - State Representative Kevin Wallace is Chairman of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, which means he’s in charge of the state’s budget. But his ex-wife’s accusing him of shorting her more than $25,000 in child support since their divorce in 2013.
Edmond Attorney Rita Jencks represents Angela Wallace. She says Kevin hasn’t paid a dime in child support or his half of their two children’s medical expenses.
Kevin responded Wednesday afternoon by saying the following, “I have paid over $250,000 in support and payments since our divorce. My mistake was trusting our verbal agreement. I had hoped we could settle our differences without attorneys and in private. I was wrong.”
Kevin is due back in court in Chandler on February 5, for a civil contempt hearing.
Jencks said Angela is, “in an emotionally better off place now than she was in the heated and emotional proceeding in 2012-2013.”