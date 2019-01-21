News
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief Volunteers Prepare To Help Furloughed Federal Workers
Oklahoma City, OK - A familiar face has come to the aid of hundreds of federal workers who, while still working, are not getting paid.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers will start at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, making as many as 1,800 meals a day for workers at the Federal Prisoner Transfer Center, next to Will Rogers World Airport.
“What’s happening is their kitchen staff is considered non-essential,” said Baptist Disaster Spokesman Brad Biddy. “The first meal is going to be scrambled eggs, sausage biscuits and gravy, cereal and milk. We’re going to prepare 900 meals twice a day.”