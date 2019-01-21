Food, Resources Offered To Furloughed Federal Workers At State Fair Park
Oklahoma City, OK - It’s been nearly five weeks since many federal employees have seen a paycheck. Because of that, several non-profits joined forces Monday at the state fairgrounds offering food, supplies for infants, and financial support to furloughed workers.
It's been a tough couple of weeks for Peter Roberson. The government shutdown is hitting his wallet hard.
“(I’m) Just having to do a lot of payment arrangements, and just moving things around stretching money,” said Roberson.
With a track record of giving back, Roberson never thought he'd be on the receiving end.
“I do my own volunteering with the Salvation Army and at my church as well. So, I like to give back,” said Roberson. “Taking it in, is a little weird receiving the help. But I appreciate that someone else is looking out for me as well.”
Over 2,600, including 750 families were served at the distribution event.
“We are really grateful that our friends and neighbors who are federal employees, who are comfortable coming here to get help,” said Katie Fitzgerald, CEO of Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “They help us out. And it is really the least we can do to help them out right now.”
As the longest federal shutdown in history continues, it’s making many think long term.
“It’s not going to look good,” said Fitzgerald. “I hope it ends soon. I want to get back to work.”
Federal employees who are affected by the shutdown are encouraged to call 211 for assistance.