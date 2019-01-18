Lexington Mother Loses Battle With Stage IV Colon Cancer
LEXINGTON, Oklahoma - This weekend was supposed to be joyous for a Lexington cancer patient. But now, we’re looking at an amazing legacy left behind.
News 9’s Steve Shaw has chronicled Amanda Meyer’s ferocious fight.
When doctors diagnosed Meyer with Stage 4 Colo-rectal Cancer in 2015, they gave her less than two years to live. She nearly made it four.
Meyer was a family drug court case manager for Oklahoma County, and had just learned she was pregnant around Easter 2015, when she received her grim diagnosis. Doctors strongly advised her to abort her baby. She defied them, and she gave birth to Ahnna Marie Lynn in November of 2015.
One of Meyer’s missions in life, since her own diagnosis, was to urge others to get screened for colorectal cancer. She shamed News 9’s Steve Shaw into doing it in October of 2015, and he’s glad he did it.
Meyer’s husband Ryan had planned to surprise her this Sunday at Faith Abundant Worship Center in Norman, where they were going to renew their wedding vows. However, Meyer’s condition recently plummeted.
She didn’t make it to Sunday, but she made a difference in a lot of lives.
Diana King says Meyer encouraged her mother-in-law, when she was diagnosed with lung cancer.
“She helped everybody. She always reached out if somebody was going through it and helped them through it. That is one thing I will never forget,” said King.