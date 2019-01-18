Oklahoma Founder Of 'Free Mom Hugs' For LGBTQ+ Community Gets Attention Of Hollywood
Oklahoma City, OK - A movie or TV series based on an Oklahoma woman is possibly in the works.
Oklahoma City resident Sara Cunningham posted on Facebook in July 2018 making an offer to same-sex couples who don't have their parents' approval.
Cunningham wrote on Facebook, "PSA. If you need a mom to attend your same sex wedding because your biological mom won't. Call me. I'm there. I'll be your biggest fan. I'll even bring the bubbles."
Cunningham’s son, Parker, told her he was gay several years ago. She says she didn’t know what to do.
“I am born and raised in Oklahoma and it’s a conservative state,” she explained to News 9 in July 2018. “I have two boys. We raised our children in a conservative church. Our youngest son came out to us when he was 21.”
Six months after the viral Facebook post, it has over 9,000 shares. Cunningham is overwhelmed with support of her family and the entire community.
“We've been hearing from people all over the world willing to stand in. We've been hearing from members of the LGBT+ community,” Cunningham said.
“Free Mom Hugs” has now visited countless pride festivals and churches. The group is now planning its third nationwide tour of offering hugs, support, and resources to the LGBTQ+ community.
Cunningham and her team also work to help educate parents, as well as religious and civic leaders.
“It is quite remarkable to see grown adults climbing over the barricade to get a hug,” said Cunningham. “That is the most profound experience that we have, it will change you.”
The story has reached as far as Hollywood. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently purchased book rights to Cunningham's 2014 memoir "How We Sleep At Night."
Plans are in the works for either a TV series or a movie.
“It will really truly show how a woman of faith, a mother, can really be frozen in fear and ignorance to be made aware of this outcry of what is happening to a beautiful, spirit-filled community,” said Cunningham.
Cunningham continues to watch her movement grow. She hopes one day the world becomes a safer, more loving place.
“I would like anyone who is just hearing the words, ‘Mom I’m gay,’ that they would know that they are not alone,” said Cunningham. “There are plenty of resources out there now to have a better understanding of what it means to be gay, and what it means to love someone that is gay.”
The Free Mom Hugs 2019 "Tour of Hope" will begin in Oklahoma City and end on Castro Street in San Francisco.
Dates for the two-week, 10-stop tour have not yet been announced.
Resources are available for parents of LGBTQ+ children on the Free Mom Hugs website.