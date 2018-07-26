Metro Woman Offers To Be Stand In Mom At Same-Sex Weddings

A metro woman is making an offer to same-sex couples who don't have their parents' approval.

Sara Cunningham wrote on Facebook, "PSA. If you need a mom to attend your same sex wedding because your biological mom won't. Call me. I'm there. I'll be your biggest fan. I'll even bring the bubbles."

And the post has thousands of likes, shares and comments from those joining her movement.

“I could’ve never anticipated the response,” she told News 9.

The now viral post is just the latest example of her heart for the LGBTQ community.

Cunningham’s journey started a few years ago.

“I am born and raised in Oklahoma and it’s a conservative state,” she explained. “I have two boys. We raised our children in a conservative church. Our youngest son came out to us when he was 21.”

Cunningham said she didn’t know what to do.

She eventually found resources, support groups and said she didn't lose her faith.

At an OKC Pride parade, she wore a homemade pin that said "free mom hugs."

“You’d think that we were just giving out gold,” she explained.

And she wrote a book about her personal experience called “How We Sleep at Night: A Mother's Memoir."

She also took her hugs on the road and started officiating same-sex weddings, where she witnessed the pain when parents didn't show.

“You see the harm and the devastation done,” Cunningham explained. “It just makes me tremble.”

So now she's sharing her love as a stand-in mom at weddings.

“We’re just trying to encourage the community that we love them and we’re fighting for them,” she said.

Click here for resources, support and information about nonprofit Free Mom Hugs.