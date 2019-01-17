ODOC Report Shows Violent History Of Inmate Accused Of Killing Anthony Palma
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has released the prison misconduct history of Raymond Pillado.
Pillado was sent to prison after he pled guilty to three murders in 2009.
Last Friday, officials at ODOC said Pillado committed another murder. This time, he is accused of killing his cellmate Anthony Palma.
Palma was also a convicted murder. Investigators said his victim was 8-year old Kirsten Hatfield. Kirsten was snatched from her Midwest City bedroom in 1997, and has never been found.
Her mother told News 9 she has prayed to find her child and hoped Palma would one day reveal her location. However, she has also prayed for Palma and his family throughout the case.
“I'm just not going to give up hope, that just because he's gone means that we are not going to get anymore answers,” said Shannon Hazen, Kirsten’s mother.
Palma presumably took what he knew to the grave. But, now his alleged killer will have another charge to face.
Pillado was already serving a life sentence.
ODOC provided a list of his misconduct since his incarceration:
- In 2010, Pillado was found with a "homemade knife"
- In 2011, he attacked a guard.
- In 2013, he tried to escape.
- In 2014, he's found with another homemade knife.
And over the years, Pillado was caught with more than a dozen cellphones, among other infractions.
A prominent child abuse attorney in Oklahoma said that Palma was a prime target in prison.
“To murder a child murder in prison is a badge of honor to other inmates. You're going to be there for life anyway,” said Cameron Spradling.
According to ODOC’s report, an extension cord was recovered from the cell. It was listed as the weapon used in Palma's murder.
ODOC said Palma, "never expressed concern about being housed with Mr. Pillado."
When asked why the two were housed together, DOC states in part, "the facility decides where to house them. Often times that's based in part on what is available."
ODOC also confirmed that Palma did not have any misconduct on his inmate report.
Charges have not yet been filled against Pillado for the recent murder.