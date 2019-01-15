Inmate Accused Of Killing Convicted Murderer Anthony Palma Identified
The inmate accused of killing convicted murderer Anthony Palma was identified in an incident report.
Raymond Pillado, 35, was identified as Palma's cellmate in the report.
According to the report, a corrections officer was conducting a unit check about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.
The officer made Pillado remove a blanket from the floor and saw Palma faced down on the ground with blood on the floor, according to the report.
Pillado did not suffer any injuries, according to the report. Officials said they recovered an electrical cord from the cell.
Pillado was serving multiple life sentences for murder and shooting with intent to kill. These crimes were committed in Oklahoma County.
Palma was convicted of killing Kirsten Hatfield, a Midwest City girl who was abducted from her home in 1997.