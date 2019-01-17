(Jason Sutton, Press Secretary for Speaker Charles McCall: "Speaker McCall is aware of the maintenance and repair needs at the Governor's mansion and has had a recent conversation with Gov. Stitt regarding how to address those repairs. Speaker McCall is open to addressing those repairs through the budget this session, but is mindful that we need to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. Our understanding is that the governor intends to seek more competitive bids on the construction costs, and we welcome that effort.")