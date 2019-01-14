Governor Stitt Celebrates At Inaugural Ball
Oklahoma City, OK - It was a night of celebration as Governor Kevin Sitt took the stage. The 28th Oklahoma governor and his wife welcomed nearly 2,000 supporters Monday evening, at the Cox Convention Center.
“I want to be the best governor possible. I want to be the best governor for all four million Oklahomans. I am focused on them. I am not focused on insider group, and this 10,000 people that surround the Capitol. I am thinking about the people in Guymon, Jenks or Owasso, or Idabell as I make decisions,” said Governor Stitt.
The Oklahoma City ball sold out faster than any of the other inaugural event, according to Stitt's team.
The new governor says he knows he has the support to accomplish an ambitious agenda.
Considering his first day in office, the federal government is still partially shutdown.
“Obviously, the federal government has to get its act together. We have got to get that open, but I am focused on Oklahoma issues and making sure we start growing our economy,” said Governor Stitt.
Governor Stitt hopes to create a legacy all his own, over the next four years.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Speaker of the House Charles McCall, as well as a number of others in the legislature, attended the event.
“We're on the same page. They want to deliver accountability to transform the state government, making sure the governor has the authority to hire and fire agency heads, not to be a bad guy, but to create the structure that we are all use to,” said Governor Stitt.
Tuesday, Governor Stitt's first scheduled item is to meet for a moment of prayer at First Baptist Church in Moore at 9:30 a.m.