Democrats Cautiously Optimistic About Working With Governor Stitt
Oklahoma City, OK - Governor Stitt’s inauguration speech mirrored many of his campaign speeches. He talked about the importance of creating efficiencies in government, criminal justice reform, and properly funding education to make Oklahoma one of the top 10 states in the country.
“Like you, I was frustrated. Like you, I’m motivated. I see untapped potential. I see opportunity. I see great men and women around me. I see promises to be kept. I see jobs. I see progress. I see a top ten Oklahoma,” said Stitt.
The governor didn’t get into specifics. He’ll save that for his state of the state speech in February.
Democrats say they’re willing to work with the Republican governor, but the devil’s in the details.
“I really look forward to, specifically, how he plans to make us a top ten state in these issues, in these areas,” said Representative Forrest Bennett (D) Oklahoma City. “Where we agree, I look forward to working with him. Where we don’t, I look forward to a spirited and civic debate.”
Democrats and Republicans have called for more civility than we’ve seen in previous years, but that remains to be seen.