Governor Stitt Inspired By Oklahoma Woman To Work On Prison Reform
Oklahoma City, OK - During Governor Stitt’s inauguration address he mentioned a woman named Rhonda, who used to be in prison but now runs a ministry for women in Oklahoma. The governor said she “sounded the alarm” for him on the extreme length of prison time women are receiving for non-violent crimes.
News 9 caught up with Rhonda Bear after the ceremony. She said she runs a coffee shop in Claremore called “She Brews”, where she employees and houses women just out of prison and teaches them job skills.
“The Governor came to She Brews coffee shot to visit. So, I had his ear for an hour,” she explained. “And I did. I told him about different stories of excessive sentencing and how it impacted the woman and the child. And apparently, it stuck with him. And he said, I want to do something about it. And I believe him.”