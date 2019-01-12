News
Convicted Murderer Anthony Palma Found Dead In Cell
Oklahoma Department of Correction have identified the inmate that was killed Friday night as Anthony Palma.
During a routine security check a correctional officer found Palma unresponsive around 7:30 p.m. inside his maximum security-cell that he shared with another inmate, who is believed to be responsible for Palma's death.
Palma was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m. after medical staff were unable to revive him.
Palma was serving a life-without-parole sentence for first-degree murder out of Oklahoma County.