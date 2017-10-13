Anthony Palma Found Guilty In The Murder Of 8-Year-Old Kirsten Hatfield

A jury has found Anthony Palma guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Kirsten Hatfield.

The 12-person jury deliberated for about a hour and a half before reaching its decision Friday afternoon. The jury is recommending a sentence of life without parole.

During closing arguments, the prosecution urged the jury to bring justice for a girl who died 20 years ago. They pointed to Palma's DNA evidence found on Kirsten Hatfield's underwear and on her window and window sill.

The jury also has to consider testimony from propensity witnesses. The women were either physically or sexually assaulted by Palma years ago.

The defense argued that Palma has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and the jury should question the credibility of the propensity witnesses. The defense also asked the jury to take into human error when examining DNA evidence.

The Hatfield family has been at the trial all week. They've been waiting 20 years for justice.

Formal sentencing will take place on Monday, November 27.

