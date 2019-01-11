Dean: Rene, I’d say in general that yes, I do think that’s a proposition that could be successful. Not the only one, but one of them. I also believe that having a guy with the knowledge of the system and arm talent of veteran backup Austin Kendall is valuable. OU can win games with Kendall next season, but could they win more with Hurts? One thing I am absolutely sure of is that they don’t need to see QBs transferring and leaving the Sooners without winning depth. There is speculation that if the Alabama QB were to transfer to OU that Kendall would leave—as mentioned above -- and that would not be good. But it’s a reasonable thought. Back in the late 18-hundred’s I walked into Coach Switzer’s office basically threatening to transfer. Without boring you with antiquated details, one thing was similar to where Kendall might end up being. I felt disrespected, that I wasn’t being treated fairly, and that I was considering the move, despite the fact that, back then, I’d have to sit out a season, whereas most of today’s QBs have graduated and would be eligible immediately due to the NCAA’s fairly new transfer rule. I’m sure I’ll be able to share more info as I answer more questions. So, thanks, Rene!