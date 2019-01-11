News
Report: OU's Austin Kendall Enters Transfer Portal
Friday, January 11th 2019, 12:59 PM CST
Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The Tulsa World is reporting that University of Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall is considering a transfer.
Reporter Eric Bailey tweeted Friday morning that Kendall has entered the transfer portal, meaning he may be headed to another school.
Being in the transfer portal doesn't obligate the p
layer to transfer. It just gives the player options, as reporter Jake Trotter pointed out.
This is a developing story.