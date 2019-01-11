"We've discussed should I just get a second job, but unfortunately I can't because [my son] can't be in daycare with his health issues. So for us, it's that one paycheck no matter what. Knowing that at any given moment he could have open heart surgery—" Totten said, choking up with emotion. "So how are we going to pay for gas to get us to the medical center if that happens for him? So a paycheck shouldn't be what we're worrying about when he should be my focus."