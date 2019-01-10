Mr. Trump's insistence that Mexico would pay for the wall was a cornerstone of his campaign. In many rallies, it became part of a call-and-response with attendees, where audience members would respond "Mexico" when Mr. Trump would ask who was going to pay for it.

In his speech announcing his campaign in 2015, Mr. Trump made building the wall a key part of his pitch.

"I will build a great great wall on our southern border and I'll have Mexico pay for that wall," Mr. Trump said.

In an appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation" in August 2015, Mr. Trump reiterated he would build the wall on Mexico's dime.

"We're building a wall. And it's going to be a great wall. OK? And, by the way, Mexico will pay for it," Mr. Trump said. "This will be a wall with a very big, very beautiful door, because we want the legals to come back into the country."

Mr. Trump continued to say that Mexico would pay for the wall even after he was elected. When meeting with the Finnish president in January 2017, he said "one way or the other, Mexico is going to pay for the wall."

"It may be through reimbursement, but one way or the other, Mexico will pay for the wall," Mr. Trump said.

"Oh, Mexico is going to pay," the president also told CBS News' John Dickerson in an interview in May 2017.

Dickerson followed up, "A hundred percent – the whole thing?"

"A hundred percent," the president replied. "They're going to be happy with it. They'll be very happy to pay."