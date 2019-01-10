News
1 Injured In Southwest Oklahoma City Shooting
Thursday, January 10th 2019, 11:52 AM CST
Updated:
One person has been injured in a shooting Thursday in southwest Oklahoma City.
The shooting was reported about 11:45 a.m. in the 5900 block of S May Avenue near SW 59 Street.
Police said one person was reportedly shot inside a store. The female victim was found in an alley behind the building.
She was taken to a local hospital by paramedics. Her condition is not known as of Thursday afternoon.
Police said they have one person in custody but it is unclear if he is the shooting suspect.
