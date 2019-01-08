Oklahoma House Leader Outlines Legislative Priorities For 2019
Oklahoma City, OK - The state legislature gaveled in Tuesday to elect its leadership and discuss priorities.
Representative Charles McCall (R) was re-elected as Speaker of the House. He says his top priority, “First and foremost is to continue our investment in public education.”
McCall says that means more money for teachers.
“We must continue to invest increase teacher pay and make Oklahoma school children be a top priority.”
McCall also wants to focus on government transparency and criminal justice reform.
“Oklahomans have made it clear that they want us to put violent criminals behind bars. Not low-level offenders who struggle with addiction,” said McCall.
Finally, McCall is calling for more civility after several contentious years.
“Even one member who chooses to disrespect another, disrespects the entire institution,” he said.
The legislative session begins February 4.