Police Investigate Fatal Guthrie Shooting
Guthrie police are investigating a shooting and suspicious death.
Police were called about 11 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man shot in the leg and a woman dead inside the home.
It happened at a home on Viking Drive. The man was found partially inside the house with a gunshot wound to the leg. The woman was found inside the home. Police said the man called 911.
“We’re continuing on this investigation,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs of the Guthrie Police Department. “Our investigators have continued to review I don’t have a necessarily new information to give yet however we’re still investigating making sure that the original callers comments was correct.”
Police are not releasing the names of the two people involved but they say they are not looking for any suspects.
“Everybody that was on scene was there. However, we are still continuing to interview with anybody that was connected with it whatsoever,” Gibbs said.
The owner of the home did not want to go on camera but said he rented to a couple who lived there for about six years and that they had children.
Police said there were no children at home at the time of the incident.