1 Person Confirmed Dead, 1 Wounded In Guthrie Shooting
Sunday, January 6th 2019, 1:16 PM CST
Updated:
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - Guthrie Police have confirmed one person is dead and another is wounded after some kind of shooting incident.
Police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs says officers received a call around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning from a home on Viking Drive. When officers arrived on scene they found one man outside, shot in the leg. While clearing the home, officers found a female already dead inside the home. Officers have not yet determined a cause of death for the female victim.
Police say they located the gun they believe was used in the shooting. Sergeant Gibbs says it’s very early in the investigation and more information will be released soon.
This is a developing story...