Thieves Steal Thousands Of Dollars-Worth Of Tires From OKC Shop
OKLAHOMA CITY - Surveillance cameras captured a ring of thieves stealing more than a dozen semi-truck tires. The tires, worth several thousand dollars, were swiped from Gill Express Truck Repair & Wash near South Morgan and Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City.
The thieves, four men and one woman, were so determined they brought two trucks. One group even went back a second time with cutting tools.
“These are semi-truck tires. These cost around $300 each,” said business owner Satish Sharma.
Sharma realized the tires were missing when a customer tried to purchase them.
“Obviously, we were like shocked,” said Sharma.
Sharma says he was shocked to find the locker empty.
“We had to order another lot for the tires,” said Sharma.
A review of his surveillance video revealed the culprits. Sharma says hours before his store opened, thieves were hard at work.
A trio first showed up in a white pickup, its passenger door only opening from the outside. The passenger never got out and was determined to keep his face covered, even as another passenger exited the pickup.
The truck left after a failed attempt to break into a storage unit, only to return a short time later.
One man then exited the pickup and made entry into a unit.
“Then, they break the lock and took the tire out,” said Sharma.
The large man is seen doing all the grunt work, loading tire after tire, filling the truck to the max.
“They had pickup trucks like that, so they couldn’t take much,” said Sharma.
After leaving, a gold pickup showed up with two other men. Sharma says they picked up where the other crew left off.
“They took their time. They started at 3:35 and end at 6:30,” said Sharma.
Sharma believes the crew are professionals, and that they knew exactly where to go and when to leave.
“We open at seven, and they ended up taking those tires by 6:30,” said Sharma.