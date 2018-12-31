Seminole Police: Drug Dealer Allegedly Killed Customer With AR-15 Rifle
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma - OSBI is working with Seminole Police after investigators say a known drug dealer gunned down one of his own customers with a powerful rifle.
Police say the victim went to a home on Timmons Street Saturday night to get high with the suspect. They say it wasn't long before the suspect opened fire on the victim with an AR-15.
"A friend came over to the house, he (expletive) wigged out. (unintelligible) I shot him," Curtis Kasinger told a 911 dispatcher after admitting he shot 31-year-old Jarvis Berry.
"Kasinger lived at that residence along with a female. Mr. Berry came over to the house to share some marijuana with him,” said OSBI Special Agent Steve Tanner.
Kasinger and Berry both have long records that include arrests for drugs and assault.
Investigators say Berry, for some reason, grabbed Kasinger’s girlfriend by her shirt collar. So, Kasinger opened fire shooting Berry several times.
"As far as I know, he just grabbed her shirt and he was angry about something. We still haven't figured out what he was angry about,” said Tanner.
When asked if Mr. Kassinger could say he was defending the woman, Tanner said, “Well, not really. Not with what we saw at the scene and what we were told happened."
Police say, given the number of shots and the type of weapon used, this was more than just defense of another person.
Hagen Nunnelley knew the victim and the suspect.
"I went to school with Curtis. He was always a good kid and the last few years just got kinda weird. Just did too many drugs,” said Nunnelley. “And Jarvis was funny. He was a good character. He was a good guy."
Kasinger is charged with second degree murder.