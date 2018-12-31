News - Breaking News
OSBI Investigates Seminole Homicide
Monday, December 31st 2018, 8:41 AM CST
The OSBI is assisting the Seminole Police Department in a homicide investigation.
At around 1:53 p.m. December 29, Seminole Police Department received a 911 call of a shooting that occurred near North Timmons Street and west Wilson Avenue.
The resident, Curtis Kasinger, 33 reported he shot Jarvis Berry, 31 during an altercation.
Kasinger was detained without incident and Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. Kasinger was arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail for murder in the second degree.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will autopsy Berry’s body and determine cause and manner of death.