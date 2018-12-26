Former Cellmate Opens Up About Oklahoma County Jail Inmate's Death
News 9 is learning more about the final moments of a 24-year-old’s life just before she died in the Oklahoma County Jail.
Sindi Spray died December 16, just three days after she was booked into the jail. The medical examiner says Spray died from a perforated ulcer.
Her former cellmate says the 24-year-old was in horrible pain before she died.
"I can't get her face out of my head." The image of Sindy Spray’s face haunts Kim Darling.
"Her face. She was looking at me when I woke up. It was horrible. Horrible,” said Darling.
Darling, who was picked up on a charge of petty larceny, says she was put in a cell with Spray. Spray was charged with prostitution. Darling says Spray didn’t say much. She couldn’t. She was in too much pain.
"She would lay on that bed and curl up, moan and groan about how her stomach hurt and her heart was burning,” recalled Darling.
Darling says she and Spray both figured the pain was from Spray coming down from heroin. She says a nurse gave Spray pills for high blood pressure and to relax. Darling says she eventually dozed off. And when she woke up, she found Spray lying on the floor.
"I kept saying, ‘Hey, hey.’ I didn't, you know, she never responded. So, I felt for a pulse. There was no pulse. I started freaking out. And I started banging on the door. For 30 minutes I banged on that door. Nobody came,” said Darling.
Darling says the jail should have taken Spray to the hospital when Spray complained of the pain in her chest and abdomen.
"I'm not a saint. I've done my fair share. I was in there, you know?” said Darling. “But just because you do something wrong, don't mean they have to treat you like that."
Darling says she’ll never forget Spray’s last words to her.
"The last thing she said to me was she tucked her kids in every night, before she went to bed."
News 9 did reach out to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. No one was available for comment.