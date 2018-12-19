Parents Believe Lack Of Care Led To Daughter's Death In Oklahoma County Jail
A father whose daughter died while booked in the Oklahoma County Jail says his daughter was in need of medical attention.
Sindi Spray, 24, died Sunday. According to the medical examiner, Spray died from a perforated ulcer.
On his birthday, Bill Spray got the call.
“I was told was that they had made a cell check and found her unresponsive, and that she had deceased,” said Bill.
Bill says his family was told Sindi had died an excruciating death after a burst ulcer went untreated.
“I just get angry all over, knowing that she was in so much pain. She had to have been telling them and they just let her lay there until she went septic,” said Bill.
Bill says while the two didn't always see eye to eye, he loved his daughter unconditionally.
“I just wouldn’t tolerate nonsense with either of my children growing up. It was, this is how it is, this is what you have to do, you’ve got to tote the line,” said Bill. “She was just a blessing, she blessed me, and made me who I am today.”
Growing up, Bill said his little girl had always been a ray of sunshine.
“Just bubbly and happy she had an infectious laugh,” he said.
But as she began to carve her own path, Sindi became lost. Last week, she landed in jail on a prostitution charge.
And while her parents had asked her to come home, Sindi wasn't ready.
“I know she wanted to come home, but I don’t think she could face us knowing that we knew what she had been doing, even though I would welcomed her with open arms,” said Bill.
Bill says he has to believe in his grandmother's wisdom, and that his daughter was being called home.
“The day we are born, we are born with an hour and a minute that we're going to be called home. And only God knows that hour and that minute. And when that hour and that minute comes, nobody can stop it. It’s going to happen,” he said.
A jail spokesperson told News 9 medical staff had treated Sindi a half hour before she was found unresponsive.