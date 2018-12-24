Dog Who Survived Fire That Killed 15 Pets Found, Returned To Owner
OKLAHOMA CITY - A family dealing with a house fire that destroyed their home in northwest Oklahoma City and killed 15 pets got a bit of good news Monday when a dog who survived the fire was found and returned.
The fire in the 11700 block of Silvermoon Drive killed seven dogs, three cats, four birds and a turtle Saturday night, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. An initial investigation indicates that the fire may have started because of an unattended space heater being used to warm the pets.
As relatives gathered back at the scene on Monday, News 9's Jennifer Pierce reported that the family was looking for the dog on the far-left side of the photo at the top of this story. His name is Tank, and he survived the fire.
We can report that as of noon Monday, Tank was found and returned safely.