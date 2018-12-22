News
Firefighters Battle House Fire In NW OKC
Saturday, December 22nd 2018, 6:09 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters battled a large house fire in Northwest Oklahoma City, Saturday evening.
According to officials, the fire was near Northwest 122nd Street and North County Line Road.
Officials said there were multiple dogs, cats and birds inside the home. Firefighters are still searching for all of the animals.
One firefighter fell into a pool, but was able to get out, officials said.
No one was injured during the fire.
Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire, but believe it may have been started by a space heater for the pets.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.