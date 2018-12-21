OKC Officers Find Weed Hidden In Woman's Body Cavity After Stolen Car Chase
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two alleged car thieves were arrested Friday in southeast Oklahoma City following a pursuit with police.
During a search of 32-year-old Dallas Fields’ and 25-year-old Paige Burdine’s clothes and bodies, officers found hidden drugs.
Police said the two were also driving a car that was stolen from a northeast Oklahoma City McDonald's last weekend. The car was left running for only a few minutes outside the restaurant. The owner never saw who stole her car.
Caller: “I came inside to uh, get something to eat at McDonald’s. And by the time I went to leave, it was gone.”
An officer spotted the stolen Ford Taurus Friday morning at a Wendy's near Southwest 44th Street and Western Avenue. Behind the wheel was Fields and his passenger Burdine.
“It was good police work on the part of the officer,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Recognizing that it matched the description of the vehicle that had been stolen nearly a week before.”
The officer attempted to stop the car, but Fields refused to stop and led police on a pursuit. The chase went on for several miles before Air One took over following the stolen car. Officers on the ground set-up stop sticks near Southeast Grand Boulevard and High to end the chase.
“The driver exited the vehicle and took off on foot,” said Morgan. “But it was shortly after he was taken into custody.”
The report stated Fields had a baggie of marijuana in his pants pocket and another baggie fell on the ground. An officer searched the woman and found nearly 40 grams of weed in baggies in her body cavity. Police also found a digital scale in the stolen car.
“Both suspects were eventually transported to the Oklahoma County jail where they were booked on complaints,” said Morgan. “The driver on complaints of the pursuit as well as possession of marijuana, and the female for possession of marijuana, as well.”
The driver also had a city warrant for shoplifting.