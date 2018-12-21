Crime
2 Car Theft Suspects Arrested After Chase In SW OKC
A pair of car thieves are placed in handcuffs after leading police in an early morning chase.
Oklahoma City police said they started a pursuit with the suspects after finding a stolen car near southwest 44th Street and south Western Avenue.
Officers said the driver pulled over after their vehicle ran over stop-sticks. The male driver took off but was arrested soon after.
A woman in the car was also arrested. Police said they also found drugs in the car.
The names of the suspects have not been released.