News
2 In Custody Following Police Pursuit In OKC, Yukon
Wednesday, December 19th 2018, 1:10 PM CST
Updated:
Two men were taken into custody following a police pursuit across Oklahoma City and Yukon Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said speeds reached near 100 mph.
Investigators said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Northwest 4th Street and Virginia Avenue when the driver fled.
Police said the driver struck a vehicle near West Main Street and North Western Avenue. No injuries were reported.